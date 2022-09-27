MANILA – Kobe Paras and Erika Portunak are stirring up speculations that they are no longer in good terms after they appear to have severed ties on social media.

This comes just a few days after Portunak took to Instagram to share her sweet photos with Paras to mark his birthday.

Hawk-eyed followers of the two noticed over the weekend that their respective following list on Instagram no longer included each other.

Paras, in particular, has removed all of his posts on his social media page.

Photo from Kobe Paras' Instagram account

In recent months, Paras and Portunak have been romantically linked after they were spotted vacationing together.

While they never commented about the real score between them, their sweet snaps together, which they themselves shared on social media, added fuel to speculations about a possible romance between them.

After graduating from high school in 2020, Poturnak signed with local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment. She is actress Ina Raymundo's eldest child with husband Brian Poturnak.

Paras, on the other hand, is the son of actress Jackie Forster and PBA icon Benjie Paras.

