Sunshine Cruz's eldest daughter Angelina turns 20

MANILA -- Angelina Cruz, the eldest daughter of Sunshine Cruz, had an intimate birthday celebration as she turned 20.

On Instagram, Angelina shared photos from the gathering attended by her family and closest friends.

"Celebrated my 20th with some of my favorite people," Angelina wrote in the caption.

Sunshine also turned to social media to share snaps from her daughter's party.

"Time really does fly! My eldest turns 20 today! My Angelina, I am blessed to have you in my life. You’ve always been patient to your sisters (I’m sure Chesca and Sam will agree with this), maayos magisip, napakabait! Now that you are 20, my wish for you is to reach whatever dreams you have. Know that your family will always be here to support you. I am so proud of you dahil lumaki kang hindi lang panlabas na anyo ang maganda kundi pati ang iyong puso ay maganda din," she wrote.

"May God bless you more anak. You will always be my baby girl, my princess," she added.

A recording artist, Angelina is Cruz’s daughter with her ex-husband, actor Cesar Montano.

