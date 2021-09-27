Sid Lucero grateful to have been part of ‘Ang Probinsyano’

MANILA — For actor Sid Lucero, doing action scenes for "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" counts among his most favorite experiences as an actor.

"I always look forward to going to work because I get to work with John Arcilla and Angel Aquino all the time. Other than that, we also had a chance to like do some scenes, some actions scenes in a hospital which was one of my favorite experiences of all my entire career," Lucero, who played Manolo Catindig, said for the series’ 6th anniversary celebration.

"I am just so grateful and thankful to everybody who was part of this show and actually let me be part of it. That was unforgettable experience. Thank you so much," Lucero added.

Lucero left the show in 2018 after his character was killed by Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin).

Meanwhile, Rhen Escaño, Gardo Versoza and JC Santos also expressed their support for "Ang Probinsyano," which debuted on September 28, 2015.



Both Versoza and Santos played villains in the hit series. Versoza portrayed the drug lord Lazaro Enriquez alias Uwak, while Santos the vice president's son Marco Cabrera.

Meanwhile, Escaño played Clarice, who fell in love with Cardo.

"Until now thankful po ako and grateful dahil naging parte po ako ng 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.' Athinding-hindi ko po makakalimutan ang experience at mga itinuro po nila sa akin, lalong-lalo na po si direk Coco," Escaño said.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible across night platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

