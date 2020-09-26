WATCH: 12 finalists for Himig Handog 2020 revealed

MANILA — It’s the first time the competition was opened to genres outside of pop and ballad.

So it’s no surprise that this year’s Himig Handog received the most number of entries in its 11-year history, with more than 4,000 submissions judged.

This Saturday, the 12 finalists were revealed but not before emphasis was placed, by ABS-CBN Music Creative Director Jonathan Manalo and ABS-CBN Music Head Roxy Liquigan, on how difficult it was to cut down 4,000 entries to just a dozen.

These 12 will be interpreted and performed by Kapamilya artists, the recorded versions of which are expected to be released "soon."

Last year's winner was “Mabagal,” a song written by Dan Tañedo and sang by Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre.

You can check out the announcement video, which featured snippets of the finalists, as well as the list of the song titles and composers, below:

FINALISTS (arranged in alphabetical order):