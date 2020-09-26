‘Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan’: How taho vendor saved UP student from depression

This Saturday’s episode served as a tribute to a taho vendor who had made a profound impact in the lives of many UP students. Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan

MANILA — The newest episode of Judy Ann Santos’ “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” chronicled how a taho vendor changed the lives of students at University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, particularly of Judith Valdes, now an elementary school teacher.

In Saturday's episode, Valdes recalled the period in her life when she spiraled into depression after her mother was diagnosed with cancer. She was then admittedly prone to self-hurt and said that she often secluded herself from other people, including her own family.

These changed after meeting Romeo “Dingdong” Corpuz, who offered her the perspective of worried parents, concerned about the difficult time their children go through.

The episode also highlighted how Corpuz once stood in as a father figure for a former student, Alex Castro, who is now a lawyer. Castro’s story of gratefulness toward Corpuz went viral last year.

The “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” episode closed with Corpuz’s struggles with his own children and how he overcame them, and a surprise for Corpuz, prepared by those he helped at UP.

