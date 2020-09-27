Billy, Coleen explain meaning of their first son's name

MANILA - Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford granted their first joint interview weeks since the actress gave birth to their first child.

Speaking with Vice Ganda, Garcia shared that she has now fully recovered after undergoing a water birth last September 10.

“Everything is good. Nakakalakad na ako ng maayos. Okay na parang ready na to resume. Kaya lang ang pahirap ngayon, wala akong oras kasi talagang maya’t maya kailangan kumain ng baby. Hindi kasi kami nagbo-bottle feed. Pampalakas din daw kasi kapag madalas mag-breastfeed,” she said.

When asked why she opted to deliver their baby that way, Garcia said it’s because she wanted to do it without any medicine and she wanted Crawford to be by her side when it all happens.

“Yun talaga ang gusto ko. Gusto ko walang meds and gusto ko water birth pero sa hospital. Kaya lang since COVID, bawal ang water birth sa hospital. So hindi siya naging option. Nalulungkot na lang ako nang nalulungkot kasi bawal si Billy sa delivery room. Gusto ko talaga na nandoon siya. Parang naging malaking deciding factor din yun, na gusto ko kasama si Billy talaga sa moment na yun,” she said.

Crawford, meantime, could not help becoming emotional during the interview, saying it was too overwhelming to comprehend how blessed they are to have their son.

“Sobrang araw-araw ako talaga nagpapasalamat sa Diyos na biniyayaan kami. Hindi ka lang makapaniwala. Alam natin na lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan sa buong mundo. Pero yung mafi-feel mo sometimes na, ‘Lord alam kong hindi ko deserve ito pero binigay mo pa rin,’ doon ako talaga nagpapasalamat. Hiningi ko, binigay niya,” he said.

The “It’s Showtime” host said he also appreciates Garcia even more because he saw how much pain she had to endure when she gave birth.

“Once yung experience na makikita mo yung natural birth at its finest… yung nasasaktan siya (Coleen) pero sinasakripisyo niya lahat para malabas lang yung anak mo, yung pagmamahal mo at yung beauty ng moment na yun, hindi mo mae-explain. Sa buong buhay ko, hindi ko ipagpapalit yung day na pinanganak yung anak namin,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two also explained why they chose Amari Jaden to be their son’s name.

“Matagal na sa ulo ko ang Amari. Sabi ko lang sa kanya before pa na kapag nagkaroon kami ng lalaki, gusto ko ipangalan Amari. Ni-research ko yung pangalan. Kapag babae, promised by God. Kapag lalaki naman, it means strength,” Crawford said.

As for Jaden, Garcia said it means “thankful” and that best describes how she and Crawford are feeling to have their son around.

“Gusto namin na habang tumatanda siya, maalala niya na at this moment, ito yung pinaka-thankful talaga namin kasi sobra sobra, halos araw-araw umiiyak kami,” she said.

Garcia and Crawford confirmed the arrival of their child Amari on Thursday, September 10.

They have been married for over two years.

Watch Crawford and Garcia’s interview with Vice Ganda below.