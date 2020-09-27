Bamboo returns to 'ASAP' to perform original composition 'Untitled'

MANILA – Rock icon Bamboo Manalac returned to the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday to perform one of his original compositions.

Introducing his number were real life couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, who marveled at Manalac’s unique singing style that endeared him to many OPM listeners.

“Simulan na natin ang ating pagkilala sa ating mga OPM composers and hitmakers. Nangunguna sa listahan ang isang hitmaker in the world of rock. Baka hindi niyo alam, he is also a composer. He has one of the most iconic voices in the local music industry. Unang buka pa lang [ng bibig niya], alam niyo nang siya na 'yun,” Alcasid said.

While he is more known for his rock songs, Velasquez said: “[Bamboo] also has the ability to wow us with a hugot song.”

Manalac then performed the song “Untitled” which is part of his “Bless This Mess” album released in 2015.

In the recent years, Manalac has been visible to Kapamilya viewers as one of the coaches of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

For several seasons, he sat as part of the show’s judging panel along with Broadway star Lea Salonga, pop star Sarah Geronimo, Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap and, for a time, with screen veteran Sharon Cuneta.

The last time the former Rivermaya frontman appeared on “ASAP Natin To” was when he and Geronimo did a duet of “Underdog” originally recorded by Alicia Keys.

Among Manalac's hits are Noypi, Hallelujah, and Tatsulok.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the Kapamilya network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.