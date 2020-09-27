Angelica shares thoughts about online dating, self love in pilot episode 'Ask Angelica'

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban shared what she thinks about online flings during the pilot episode of her new online show “Ask Angelica” which streamed on Friday.

Answering a question from a netizen, Panganiban said any kind of relationship should always be taken seriously.

“Sana seryoso kasi I think hindi mo itatanong [kung dapat bang seryosohin ang online flings] kung hindi ka seryoso. Kaya lang siyempre sa panahon ngayon, nadagdagan kasi yung hirap dahil hindi kayo pwedeng magkita,” she said.

Nonetheless, Panganiban reminded the netizen that she should be more careful because trust should not be given away to anyone easily.

“Mahirap magtiwala. Kahit walang pandemic, sobrang hirap magtiwala sa online dating. So paano pa ngayong may pandemic? So kilangan doble or triple talaga yung ingat na gagawin mo para lang talaga hindi siya masaktan,” she said.

“Ang social media kasi, kahit may mga downside siya, meron din naman siyang good side. Makikita mo kasi kung ano din talaga yung routine nung tao. Kahit nagpre-pretend lang siya na kunyari surfer pero at least nag-try mag surf. At least alam mong tao siya. Dapat kasi tao siya,” she added.

At the end of the day, Panganiban said what’s most important is for everyone to put themselves as the top priority.

“Siyempre hindi natin maiiwasan na magkaroon ng longing sa isang tao kasi di ba, ‘Uy may nagke-care sa umaga, may nagte-text, sa gabi may kausap ka.’ Pero siyempre doble ingat. Wala ka namang ibang pwede protektahan kundi sarili mo. Dapat laging una ang sarili,” she said.

When another netizen asked how she lives up to loving herself, Panganiban said: “Responsibility mo na pasayahin ang sarili mo. Hindi yung ibang tao.”

“Kapag na-achieve mo yun, kaya mo magbigay ng happiness sa friends mo, sa family mo and sa matatagpuan mong tao para sayo. Hindi mo magagawa yun kapag hindi ka buo. Process iyan eh,” she explained.

Towards the latter part of the show, where she had Bela Padilla and Kim Chiu as her first celebrity guests, Panganiban said her main takeaway from the pilot episode is love for friendship.

“For me ang nakikita kong pinakaimportanteng relationship sa buhay ay family and friends. Of course relationship with ourselves as long as kaya mong maging masaya alone, then it will flourish. Talaga nga namang para kang sprinkler sa garden na nagbibigay ka ng joy sa lahat. Ikaw na ang nagwa-water or nagdidilig para sa lahat kasi kaya mo na. Punong-puno ka na ng ganung love and kaya mo na siyang i-share sa lahat,” she said.

Panganiban said she survived three years of her single life because of Padilla and Chiu.

“Kim and Bela, sila yung unang taong tinakbuhan ko nung inindiyan ako nung ex ko doon sa panahon na dapat makikipaghiwalay siya sa akin. Nandoon sila and the friendship blossomed. Mahal na mahal namin ang isa’t isa,” she said.

Panganiban has built a reputation for being one of the most honest celebrities when it comes to her love life, often refraining from sugarcoating her breakups. This led a clamor for her to make advice videos, as she became a relatable figure when it came to heartbreaks.

“Ask Angelica” will be available for viewing on the social media accounts of ABS-CBN Films (Star Cinema and Black Sheep), the YouTube channels of Sinehub and MyChos, during the Kapamilya Online Live streams, and the streaming platform Kumu.

It will also be available on the iWant TFC app, and for listening on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, and Overcast.

There will be delayed telecasts on Cinema One and Jeepney TV.