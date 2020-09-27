Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, Coco Martin join 21st anniv. of Bayan Muna party list; cite support for ABS-CBN

MANILA - In a rare moment, Kapamilya stars Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda and Coco Martin expressed messages of support for Bayan Muna party list as it celebrated its 21st anniversary this weekend.

Bayan Muna party list representative Carlos Isagani Zarate told ABS-CBN News that his organization did not have a hard time obtaining the solidarity messages of the trio, who have a wide fan base in Bayan Muna.

Locsin and Vice Ganda specifically acknowledged Bayan Muna's support for ABS-CBN during its new franchise woes, while Martin lauded it for its rights advocacy.

Bayan Muna

“Nakapagpadala naman agad sila ng video greetings dahil siguro, nakita din nila ang buong suporta ng Bayan Muna para magkaroon muli ng prangkisa ang ABS-CBN,” said Zarate, one of the 11 congressmen who voted in July for ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

“Ang mga members and officers ng Bayan Muna sa iba't ibang mga chapter ng Bayan Muna ang nagrequest na hingan ng pagbati sina Coco Martin, Vice Ganda at Angel Locsin dahil nami-miss na ng karamihan sa kanila na makita sila sa free TV mula ng ibasura ng 70 congressmen ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN."

“Karamihan kasi sa mga miyembro ng Bayan Muna ay di kayang magpakabit ng cable o di kaya naman ng internet.”

“Sana ay makabalik na ang ABS-CBN sa free TV and radio at makapagtulungan pa sa Bayan Muna sa pagtatanggol sa katotohanan at karapatan ng mamamayan,” Zarate said.

Aside from Zarate, the 10 lawmakers who voted for a new franchise for ABS-CBN were Bienvenido Abante Jr, Manila 6th District; Gabriel Bordado Jr, Camarines Sur 3rd District; Jose "Ping-Ping" Tejada, North Cotabato 3rd District; Lianda Bolilia, Batangas 4th District; Mujiv Hataman, Basilan; Sol Aragones, Laguna 3rd District; Stella Luz Quimbo, Marikina 2nd District; Vilma Santos-Recto, Batangas 6th District; Christopher De Venecia, Pangasinan 4th District and Edward Vera Perez Maceda, Manila 4th District.

The franchise denial came even as ABS-CBN was cleared by relevant government agencies of alleged irregularities and delinquencies.

Vice Ganda, Locsin and Martin have remained with the Kapamilya channel with their own respective shows "It’s Showtime," the docu-reality “Iba Yan”, and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

