MANILA -- The director's cut trailer for the much-anticipated Star Cinema film "A Very Good Girl," starring Kapamilya superstar Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon has been released ahead of the film's red carpet premiere later Tuesday.

The almost two-minute trailer shows how Philo (Bernardo) plots her revenge against Molly (de Leon).

"A Very Good Girl" will be exclusively released in theaters beginning September 27.

Aside from Bernardo and de Leon, “A Very Good Girl” also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, the film includes Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

