Sandara Park's photos with SB19 delight fans

MANILA -- Sandara Park brought joy to her fans by sharing two recent photos on social media, featuring her with P-pop sensations SB19.

In the caption, Park kept it concise, merely stating, “Nice meeting you guys!!! With #SB19,” without delving into specifics as to why they were together.

The photos seem to have been taken inside a recording studio, prompting netizens to speculate if Park and the Pinoy supergroup are working on a collaboration.

Early this month, it was announced that SB19 would perform in Indonesia along with other K-pop idols and artists from 11 countries for the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival Round.

The event will happen on October 21 to 22 at the Beach City International, Stadium, Ancol, Jakarta.

Composed of Ken, Justin, Josh, Pablo, and Stell, SB19 had just conclude its 'Pagtatag' world tour last month.

Meanwhile, Park is currently in the Philippines because she's one of the guests at the concert of Thai K-pop star BamBam.

She was also supposed to be performing at the “AWAKE: A New Beginning” music festival in Cebu City on September 23. The event, however, was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances and unpredictable weather condition.”

Park released her self-titled digital extended play in July, her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea more than a decade ago.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after joining the ABS-CBN reality talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the hitmaking K-pop girl group 2NE1, known for songs such as "Fire" and "I Am The Best." The four-piece act eventually disbanded in 2016.

She signed with ABYSS Company in 2021 following her departure from long-time agency YG Entertainment.