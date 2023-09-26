Actor Paolo Paraiso tied the knot with his girlfriend Jessica Sto. Domingo in Batangas over the weekend.

Paraiso shared the good news as he shared snaps by Nice Print Photography taken from their wedding day.

"Done deal," Paraiso captioned one of his Instagram updates on Monday night.

In his most recent post, the actor uploaded a photo of his family with his wife.

"Paraiso clan. Not complete but full force in support and love! Thank you fam!" he wrote.

Spotted during the celebration were Max Eigenmann and Phoemela Baranda. Paraiso's sister, actress Bubbles, was also in attendance. The actor's children with actress Mylene Dizon were also present.

Paraiso and Sto. Domingo got engaged December last year.