LOOK: Anne Curtis takes break with Erwan, Dahlia in HK

Anne Curtis is currently taking a break from her work for some valuable family time.

Based on Curtis’ Instagram page, she is currently on a vacation in Hong Kong, accompanied by her husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia.

They are also joined by Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico, and their two children, Thylane and Maelys.

One of the notable highlights of their trip so far has been their visit to Disneyland, where the children got to wear Disney princesses’ costumes and had the opportunity to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Curtis and Heussaff got married in New Zealand in November 2017 after being in a relationship for six years.

In March 2020, the couple welcomed Dahlia in Melbourne, Australia, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

After the pandemic, the family of three has been busy going on vacations both here in the Philippines and abroad, to make a lot of memories that Dahlia could take with her when she grows up.

Before departing the Philippines for her most recent trip to Hong Kong, Curtis was quite busy preparing for an upcoming project for filmmaker Erik Matti.

Curtis is also one of the hosts of the ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime."