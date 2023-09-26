Hori7on performs 'SIX7EEN' on 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The all-Filipino boy group HORI7ON opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday with their song "SIX7EEN."

The group, composed of Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus, also shared their experience debuting in South Korea.

They also took on the "Mini Miss. U" dance challenge.

HORI7ON is scheduled to participate in this year's Asia Artist Awards, which will be held in the Philippines, with some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama attending the event.

HORI7ON was nominated for The Show Choice on SBS MTV's "THE SHOW" after their debut and topped the iTunes album charts in the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, and more.

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the reality survival program "Dream Maker."

