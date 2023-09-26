KC Concepcion is overjoyed after her debut Hollywood movie received an award at the SOHO International Film Festival.

On Instagram, Concecpion announced to her followers that their movie “Asian Persuasion” won the Audience Choice Award.

“Out of over 100 film entries at the @sohofilmfest, ‘Asian Persuasion’ won the AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD for full-length feature! Ang saya,” she wrote.

Concepcion then proceeded to congratulate their director, three-time Tony Award winning producer Jhett Tolentino, and the film’s entire production.

“Asian Persuasion” follows the story of a down-on-his-luck chef, Mickey de Los Santos (Dante Basco), who cooks up a crazy scheme to marry off his ex-wife, Avery Chua (Concepcion), by setting her up with a fake internet dating profile in an attempt to find her a suitor to re-marry in order to avoid his substantial alimony obligations.

With the help of his trusted wingman, Mickey gets off to a hot start until he realizes he wants a second chance with Avery. He, however, might be too late.

“Asian Persuasion” was shot entirely in New York City in 2022, celebrating some of its most iconic landmarks and highlighting some of its lesser-known, less frequented cultural enclaves.

Aside from Concepcion and Basco, the movie features Kebin Krieder and Paolo Montalban.

After its world premiere at the SOHO International Film Festival in New York City, it will be theatrically released in the Philippines nationwide on November 29.