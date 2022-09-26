Screenshot.

MANILA — A new teaser of the upcoming psychological thriller film “Deleter” starring Nadine Lustre has been revealed.

According to a report by Variety on magazine, the teaser shows a struggling Lyra (Lustre) watching dark videos she moderates on social media and how she struggles along the way.

The character played by Luste, a Gawad Urian best actress awardee, was earlier described as an “online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker.”

The techno-horror aspect of the story unravels when a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound Lyra, who is also struggling to escape her “own troubled past.”

“‘Yung character ko dito sa ‘Deleter’ may mga nuances,” Lustre previously told ABS-CBN News. “In a way, may mga movements siya at may pinagdadaanan siya. Kailangan maintindihan niya ‘yung mga nangyayari around her.”

“I always wanted to do psychological horror films of which I’m a fan of. ‘Deleter’ is definitely the first and I’m really excited. I really enjoy it when a film has a backstory or merong malalim na kwento. I like films na after mo siyang panoorin, ilang days mo pa siya iisipin.”

Also starring, Mccoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes, “Deleter” is targeted for completion by the end of the year, in time for a launch at key film festivals.

The project, which marks Lustre’s first collaboration with Mikhail Red, is the actress’ second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

WATCH THE TEASER HERE: