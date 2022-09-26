

Actress Iza Calzado, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Ben Wintle, shared new photos showing her baby bump.

"As our UK trip comes to an end, one can only be grateful for every experience — the good and bad, the highs and the lows. Everything is part of the journey. What a wonderful ride life is! Remember that no matter how dark the night, the sun always rises," Calzado, 40, wrote on Instagram.

Her celebrities Elisse Joson, Lovi Poe, Jake Cuenca, and Bianca Gonzalez sent their love while noting Calzado's radiance as an expectant mom.

In a previous post, Calzado described her pregnancy as humbling experience.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot on December 19, 2018.

Calzado was last seen in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” as "the first Darna" who passed the superheroine’s powers to her daughter Narda, portrayed by Jane de Leon.





