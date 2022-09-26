MANILA -- After winning an award in South Korea, actress Belle Mariano is hoping to win more awards for her upcoming projects.

Inside News of Star Magic shared exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of Mariano accepting the Outstanding Asian Star award at the Seoul International Drama Awards in South Korea last week.

"Honestly, loss for words. I can't describe the feeling once you're there on stage. Nung una kinakabahan ako. Siyempre first time ko mag-a-accept ng award on stage and it's being held in Korea pa. 'Yung moment na I was there on stage, I just cherished the moment. It's truly humbling and I am just so grateful. And of course I would like to thank everyone who supported me, who believed in me from the very beginning. This is all for you guys," said Mariano, noting the importance of the award.

"I said this in one of my interviews that ever since I really wanted to win awards and this is just the first of many, I am claiming it. Super fulfilling nito, super talaga. Parang little girl na na-achieve 'yung dream niya na nagagawaa niya na ngayon. More to come," Mariano said.

Mariano was then asked about her next goal.

"Well we're in the middle of shooting a movie right now and obviously we would want that to go international. So siyempre award for that movie as well. And sana mas marami 'yung maka-recognize ng talent ng Filipinos," she replied.

Mariano and love team partner Donny Pangilinan will star in the upcoming film "An Inconvenient Love," which opens in cinemas nationwide on November 23.

In the end, Mariano shared her message to all her fans who've been there for her since the beginning.

"Of course I wouldn't be here without them, so maraming-maraming salamat. This accomplishment is also yours guys. Grabe! Kung pwede kong ibigay sa inyo yung awards you guys deserve it and I'm going to do my very best para makakuha pa tayo ng mas maraming award," Mariano said.

Last week, Mariano made history as she became the first Filipino actress to receive the Outstanding Asian Star award at Seoul International Drama Awards.

She bested 175 male and female actors, according to Mariano’s talent agency Star Magic. The group said Mariano is among the five honorees from the region.

Being hailed as an Outstanding Asian Star is the latest career milestone for Mariano, following her phenomenal success as an actress (“He’s Into Her” and “Love Is Color Blind” with Pangilinan), a singer (“Daylight,” her debut album and solo concert), and as an in-demand endorser.

