MANILA -- After her successful stint at the recently concluded series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," Julia Montes is set to star in the new action film "TOPAKK."

Photos of Montes attending an immersion training for an upcoming action project were uploaded on social media by Cornerstone Entertainment Inc.

"TOPAKK" will be directed by Richard Somes.

"Nagsimula na si Julia Montes mag-immersion training para sa 'TOPAKK', ang inaabangang action thriller film ni Direk Richard Somes," the caption read.

Montes, 27, has long been rumored to be Martin’s girlfriend, but neither has ever gone on record to confirm their relationship.

They were first paired onscreen in 2012, in the phenomenal series “Walang Hanggan,” and went on to co-star in “A Moment In Time” in 2013, “Ikaw Lamang” in 2014, “Wanasapanataym” in 2015.

Montes’ became Martin’s last leading lady in “Ang Probinsyano,” which ended last month.

