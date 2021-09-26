After giving birth to her second baby in April last year, former Kapamilya actress Jewel Mische revealed she is pregnant again.

On Instagram, Mische posted a snap of her with American husband Alister Kurzer kissing her baby bump.

“Do you get a plaque or something if you have two babies in a pandemic?? #35weeks #1monthtogo,” she said jokingly in the caption.

In April 2020, Mische gave birth to a baby girl Emerald Jade, her second daughter to Kurzer.

"The flower born into adversity is the most beautiful and rare of all,” she wrote, noting that the baby's name Emerald means "majestic beauty," "rare strength," and "tempered with mercy and lover of mankind."

Mische and Kurzer have another daughter, who turned 4 years old in July.