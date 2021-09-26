Ejay Falcon is running for Vice Governor in the 2022 elections. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

After weeks of speculation, actor Ejay Falcon confirmed he is running for Vice Governor of Oriental Mindoro in the upcoming 2022 elections.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, the former “Pinoy Big Brother” winner said he will be the running mate of incumbent Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor for the next year’s polls.

“Ako po ay tinawag ng kabutihan. At ang kabutihan na yun ay ang maglingkod sa ating bayan at hindi mo matatanggihan na yun,” Falcon, 31, said. “Ako po ay papasok sa larangan ng pulitika at pagiging public servant.”

Falcon is hoping to receive the same support he received from the people of his home province when he competed in the ABS-CBN’s hit reality show in 2008 and his showbiz career later on.

“Sana ay suportahan n'yo rin ako sa ganitong klase ng larangan. Sinuportahan nila ako bilang isang aktor at PBB winner. Sana po ay suportahan din nila ako,” Falcon said.

He also opened up about a recent viral throwback photo of him working as a helper in a market before he entered the entertainment industry.

According to the actor from Pola, Oriental Mindoro, he wanted to inspire the young generation and their parents with the said Facebook post.

“I’m proud na i-post yun at sabihin sa lahat ng tao na galing ako sa ganoong trabaho noong kabataan ko. Sana sa simpleng post kong yun, ma-inspire ko yung mga kabataan, mga magulang na nangangarap para sa kanilang anak,” he said.

He also answered his critics questioning his capabilities to become a politician as he has no background in public service.

“Unang-una, 'wag nilang nila-'lang' ang pag-aartista dahil napakahirap po ang pag-aartista dahil dugo't pawis din ang ibinigay namin d'yan,” Falcon said.

He has been accompanying Dolor in visiting municipalities of the province since mid-August, according to fan updates which the actor has been sharing on his verified Facebook page.

In one clip, where he is welcomed with shrieks by residents of a barangay, Falcon asked for support “when the right time comes.”

“Iyong sigaw at excitement ninyo, sana po madala natin ‘yan pagdating ng tamang panahon, ang suporta ninyo. Kayo pong lahat dito, sana po suportahan niyo kami. Kaya po kami nandito ngayon, nagkakaisa, at nagpapakilala po sa inyo,” he said.

Falcon was lead star in the ABS-CBN dramas “Dugong Buhay” and “Sandugo,” among other starring roles in Kapamilya movies and series.

- with report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

