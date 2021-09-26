BTS leader RM hits 1 billion streams

While leading the meteoric rise of the world's biggest boyband, BTS rapper Kim Namjoon, popularly known by his stage name RM, also made a name for himself in the global music scene.

When RM is not in the spotlight throwing punchy rap lines with BTS, the producer and songwriter is busy behind the scenes, making music not just for the septet, but for himself and other artists as well.

As of this writing, his records outside the Bangtan boys’ official discography have already amassed a staggering total of 1 billion streams across music-sharing giants Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube.

His eponymous 2015 mixtape has drawn 35 million views, while his introspective 2018 compilation "mono" has tallied 406 million streams each.

RM's solo titles cross-posted on SoundCloud and YouTube, such as "Rap Monster," "Favorite Girl," and "Bicycle," on the other hand, have pulled a total of 179 million plays.

The collaborations of the “moonchild” with Korean superstars like Younha, eAon, Agust D (Suga's alter ego), and international household names like Lil Nas X, Honne, and Fall Out Boy, meanwhile, have fetched an overall sum of 380 million listens.

The massive 10-digit figure is yet to count the artist's titles from BTS albums, which have likewise gained significant streams.

"Intro: Persona," RM's solo title from their sixth mini-album "Map of the Soul: Persona," "Cypher 4," the rap line's track from their 2016 full-length "Wings," and "Stay," the JoonJinKook subunit from "BE," for instance, are some of his songs that have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

The pieces he wrote or produced for BTS, its members, as well as other acts were also not included in the tally.

To date, RM, the second and youngest most-credited idol by Korea Music Copyright Association, has 177 song royalties attached to his name.

"Fake Love," "IDOL," "DNA, "Boy wit Luv" featuring Halsey," and "MIC, Drop," tracks whose music videos have hit 1 billion streams on Youtube, are among the numerous BTS titles the superstar worked on.

V's "Inner Child," Jin's "Awake," Jimin's "Promise," and Jungkooks's "My Time," on the other hand, are some of the highly-streamed solo records RM helped his members write.

He has also penned several pieces for globally renowned artists. RM, for example, is credited on TOMORROW x TOGETHER's smash hit "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori, Steve Aoki's "Waste it on Me" featuring BTS from "Neon Future III," and "My Universe," the supergroup's collaborative single from Coldplay's upcoming album "Music of the Spheres."