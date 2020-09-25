'When my car stops in certain area': Kim Chiu reflects on horrific van shooting

CAPTION: Kim Chiu admits to still fearing fear whenever her car stops at a certain area. Instagram: @chinitaprincess

MANILA — Half a year after the horrific van shooting that almost took her life, which she claims was a case of mistaken identity, Kim Chiu continues to process her emotions.

In a pair of Instagram Stories posts Friday, the actress admitted to still feeling fear whenever her “car stops in this certain area,” while showing a video of a road.

Kim Chiu appeared to have reflected on the ambush that almost took her life back in March via a pair of Instagram Stories post. Instagram: @chinitaprincess

She also reflected on how “you will never get over a particular thing if you keep on avoiding it.”

“All you have to do is to face it and give a different perspective. Though it takes time and courage,” she added.

It was back in March when she, her assistant, and driver miraculously emerged unscathed after unidentified gunmen fired eight shots at her van. The incident happened along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

She admitted to being traumatized by the shooting, though she was also hurt by the accusations that followed claiming that she staged the ambush to garner attention.

She rebuked them by asking: “Gusto ko lang silang tanungin, kailangan ba talagang may mataman o mamatay para sabihin ninyong totoo iyong nangyari?”