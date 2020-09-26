WATCH: US soldiers perform own rendition of OPM hit 'Dati'

Check out this American soldiers' band giving their own rendition of an original Pilipino music hit.

Members of the US Pacific Fleet Band performed their own version of "Dati," a song by Sam Concepcion and Tippy Dos Santos.

The lead vocalist sang through the Tagalog lyrics, penned by Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana, without hitches, and just sa slight accent.

"Aloha and mabuhay to all of our friends in the Philippines, and mahalo to our partners at U.S. Embassy in the Philippines! Sing along with U.S. Pacific Fleet Band's rendition of the Filipino song "Dati" to celebrate World Maritime Day!#FriendsPartnersAllies #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #Philippines #USNavy #NavyMusic #CPFBand #WorldMaritimeDay," said the band in the accompanying caption.

The band is based in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.