WATCH: Tony Labrusca tackles gay rumors and why his answer doesn't matter

Tony Labrusca said that doesn’t identify himself as homosexual in a video he uploaded on his YouTube channel.

MANILA — Tony Labrusca has addressed the persistent rumors he is gay.

The 25-year-old actor tackled the issue in a video he uploaded on his YouTube channel this past week, wherein he set out to straighten assumptions about him. He read a pair of comments claiming he’s not honest with his sexuality.

You can watch it in the 11:10 mark of the video below:

Labrusca began by admitting that he’s “frustrated” over these rumors, explaining that it meant that people were talking more about whether he’s gay or not rather than his “capabilities” as an actor.

“It makes me feel like no amount of work or accomplishments that I’ve done —I feel it gets undermined,” he said.

But at the same time, Labrusca added, he also loves when people make these assumptions about him because it also mean they are intrigued by him.

He then went on to say that he doesn’t identify himself as gay.

“I don’t identify myself as homosexual. But I don’t think that matters anymore,” he conceded.

“Even if I said I wasn’t gay, the people who think I am gay are going to keep on believing that I’m gay. There is nothing I can do that would change their mind because they think that I dated this person, or they think that I had sex with this person because this tabloid said that. So, that’s out of my control, you know what I mean?”

The same goes, he said, for when he hypothetically admits to being gay.

“Let’s say, if I did say I was gay, some people still wouldn’t believe me, or some people would still hate me.

They would say I’m doing it for attention, or they’ll say I’m queerbaiting. Or some people would be, like, ‘O, sabi ko na nga ba, e.’ And then people would end up hating me.”

He concludes by saying: “So my point is, whatever I say, whatever I do, whatever I identify as, it doesn’t matter. There are still gonna be people that hate me, because I’m me.”

Labrusca most recently starred in “Hello, Stranger,” a hit BL (boys’ love) series from Black Sheep.

It follows the story of two college students, one of which Labrusca plays, whose relationship grows from reluctant project partners, close friends, to conflicted romantic interests.