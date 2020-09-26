WATCH: Geoff Eigenmann, Maya Flores reveal having another baby girl

MANILA — Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée, Maya Flores, took to YouTube to reveal the gender of their third child.

The couple titled the video “He or she” and uploaded it on Friday, where they shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

According to Flores, she wanted a girl so that their daughter, Arabella, could grow up with a sister.

The vlog featured Eigenmann and Flores holding a small gender reveal party with Arabella and their other kid, Augustus.

It also showed video messages from their family and close friends, including ones from Eigenmann’s father, Michael de Mesa, and his aunt, Cherie Gil.

The couple have been engaged since 2019. Arabella, whom they welcomed in 2017, is their eldest child.