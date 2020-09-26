‘Magkasama man or hindi, they rocked it’: Fans react to James, Nadine performing at same event

Nadine Lustre and James Reid performed separately during a virtual concert, which they headlined, held this Saturday. Twitter: @LiveSmart

MANILA — It could’ve well been the best early Christmas present for fans of James Reid and Nadine Lustre. But alas, perhaps it was too good of a wish to come true.

This Saturday night, during a virtual concert organized by a telecom company, their supporters were left waiting for them to share the stage for a performance, though it never happened.

Instead, Lustre sang after Reid’s set, bringing the night to a close. They each performed three songs, with Reid singing “I Know You Care,” “16B,” and “Fiend.” Lustre’ batch of three included “I like it,” “St4y Up,” and “No 32.”

You can check them out in the video below, provided Smart does not remove the concert from YouTube:

Fans wanted the two to close the concert with a duet but, based on their reactions on Twitter, that would’ve been just icing on an already satisfying cake of stellar sets.

Some were even saying that perhaps this turned out better, since Reid and Lustre both got to shine individually as artists, as opposed to them being a love team.

Reid and Lustre have continued to work together, despite splitting up after a three-year romance, with the latter releasing an album under the former’s record label, Careless.

They were both included in the lineup for the Smart virtual concert, along with rapper Curtismith and KZ Tandingan.