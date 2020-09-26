LOOK: Xian Lim grants wish of cancer-stricken lola

MANILA — “Wish granted for my lola.”

This was what Xian Lim wrote as he revealed the touching gift he had prepared for his grandmother, a month after sharing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Before we brought her to the hospital, I asked her what she wanted para mapabilis ang balik ng lakas niya and she told me that she wanted to see her clown collection in one place,” the actor recalled.

That’s exactly what he worked on this past month and he posted this Friday a photo of the finished project. “This is the final product and she was thrilled and excited to see it all on display,” he said.

It was back in August 24 when Lim shared that his lola was diagnosed with breast cancer, turning emotional as he said that she would be undergoing a mastectomy, a procedure to remove one of her breasts.

In his post this week, Lim said that his lola is now recovering from her surgery. They are now just waiting for the doctors to green light her chemotherapy.

According to Lim, he’ll be working on another wish of his lola’s — “My lola’s next wishlist for me is to frame all her cross stitch. All 150+ works that accumulated through the years! Mukhang kakayanin naman.”