Ex-'PBB' housemate Mitch Talao, partner expecting baby girl

MANILA — It was back in June when she announced that she and her partner, Dudz Ibanez, were expecting their second child, describing the happy news as their prayers answered.

And this past week, Mitch Talao, the trans housemate who was part of “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso,” has revealed the gender of their forthcoming baby.

Talao shared that she and Ibanez are expecting a baby girl via a photo on Instagram of their gender reveal cake. It followed a family picture post where she wrote: “We are happy. We are thankful.”

Talao is best known for her stint on “Pinoy Big Brother: Otso,” which started in 2018. She made headlines when she married Ibanez while inside the famous house.

They already have a son, named Eros. Ibanez, who is a lesbian, was the one who conceived their first child.

Talao’s life story was featured on “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”