Why Kim Chiu did not attend Maja Salvador's wedding

MANILA – Kim Chiu did not avoid a fan's question about her absence from Maja Salvador's recent star-studded wedding to Rambo Nunez in Bali, Indonesia.

In her recent vlog, Chiu opened up about her relationship with Salvador and admitted that she wasn't invited to the event.

“Hindi naman kami sobrang close na ni Maja and hindi na rin naman kami masyadong nag-uusap. Siyempre, kapag kasal mo, gusto mo 'yung mga taong gusto mo lang nandiyan to witness your love sa partner mo,” she stated.

Nevertheless, Chiu revealed that she reached out to congratulate Salvador.

“Hindi ako naimbitahan. Pero okay lang. Wala talaga [hard feelings]. Sobrang happy ko para sa kanya, minessage ko naman siya,” she shared.

As evidence of their amicable relationship, Chiu also recalled receiving a message from Salvador when her sister was hospitalized.

“Na-touch din ako nung minessage niya ako dahil doon sa nangyari sa ate ko. Sabi niya pinagpe-pray daw niya 'yung ate ko and sana daw okay lang ako. Nakausap ko siya noong may nangyari sa ate ko,” she said.

“Pero siguro sa kasal, hindi naman na importante kung imbitado ka or hindi. Basta sa sarili mo masaya ka na nangyari sa kanya 'yun. Deserve nila ang isa't isa, sila ni Rambo.”

According to Chiu, what's more important is that she genuinely wishes happiness for the newly married couple.

“Hindi naman na siguro ako magma-matter kung present or hindi. As long as happy ako na nahanap na niya ang forever niya. 'Yun si Rambo. Kaya congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Nunez,” she said.

Known to be good friends when they co-starred in the 2013 primetime series “Ina, Kapatid, Anak,” the two women's relationship was strained when Salvador became romantically involved with Gerald Anderson, Chiu’s former boyfriend until 2010.

Salvador and Anderson eventually broke up in 2015.

While Salvador and Chiu were reported to have reconciled a year prior, they said, in subsequent interviews, that it would take time to fully heal and bring back the bond they used to have.

In 2019, however, the two appeared to have restored their friendship, going by their sentimental posts on social media at that time showing them together in New York.