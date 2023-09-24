Taylor Swift turns out for Chiefs game stoking Kelce romance rumors

MIAMI, United States - Pop star Taylor Swift added fuel to the rumors around her possible relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce when she was seen watching him in action alongside the Super Bowl winner's mother on Sunday.

Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and was seen in the Kelce family box with the tight end's mother, Donna.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning singer was filmed wearing a red and white Chiefs jacket and cheering alongside Donna Kelce -- who gained nationwide attention when both her sons featured in last season's Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce won his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in February while older sibling Jason ended up on the losing side with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis Kelce said this week on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show that he had invited Swift to attend a game.

"I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. You know, I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,'" he said.

"We'll see what happens in the near future," added the 33-year-old Kelce, who is widely considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history.