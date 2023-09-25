MANILA -- Former couple Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano celebrated the birthday of their daughter Angelina Isabele, who turned 22.

Also present at the birthday celebration held over the weekend were the former couple's other daughters Sam and Chesca.

The current partner of Montano, Kath Angeles, was also present, as well as Diego Loyzaga, Montano's son with actress Teresa Loyzaga.

On Instagram, Cruz shared snaps taken from the special occasion.

Angelina is the eldest daughter of Cruz and Montano. She released her debut single "Can't Help Falling In Love" back in 2017. Last year, she released her single "Ayoko Lang."

Also an actress, Angelina was part of the cast of the hit film "Love Is Color Blind" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

