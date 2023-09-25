MANILA – Filipinos in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand can now watch ABS-CBN's Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube, live or on-demand, making it easier to feel connected to home while living abroad.

This expansion follows earlier access to viewers in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and other parts of Asia.

Kapamilyas may now feel the action, thrill, drama, and romance in ABS-CBN’s primetime programs “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “The Iron Heart,” and “Senior High.”

The mystery and revenge-driven stories get even more intense in ABS-CBN’s afternoon offerings “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,” which begins its new chapter with Maricel Soriano, Elisse Joson, Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon, and Loisa Andalio, and “Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin,” where the lives of JC De Vera, Ria Atayde, Tony Labrusca, and Jane Oineza get entangled as the truth starts to unfold.

Non-stop good vibes can also keep viewers company in “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To,” while Filipinos can still be updated with the important news and relevant issues, locally and internationally, by streaming ABS-CBN News programs such as “TV Patrol” and “The World Tonight.”

The free offering on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel is part of the company’s commitment to providing entertaining and inspirational content to Filipinos living outside the Philippines.

This platform, which boasts over 45 million subscribers, maintains its top position in the media and entertainment category in Southeast Asia.

Kapamilya Online Live also provides binge-worthy entertainment with replays of ABS-CBN shows such as “Dolce Amore,” “Be My Lady,” “Los Bastardos,” and “Be Careful with My Heart.”

Through Kapamilya Online Live, viewers can catch up on the latest episodes of currently airing shows of up to 14 days of non-stop replays.

The livestreaming service also allows Kapamilyas to stay connected to Filipinos in different parts of the world by interacting in the live chat feature.