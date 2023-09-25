MANILA – Angelica Panganiban hosted a birthday bash in honor of her one-year-old daughter, Amila Sabine, whose birthday was on September 20.

The celebration took place at Mangrove Resort Subic and was graced by both families of Panganiban and partner Gregg Homan, along with their closest friends.

On Instagram, Panganiban shared some of the most adorable photos of her daughter during the event.

“Our little cheeky baby’s first trip around the sun,” she captioned her post.

Last week, Panganiban penned a heartfelt message to her beloved daughter, saying she has consistently brought her profound happiness over the past year.

“Punong puno ng takot ang buong pagkatao ko ng ganitong oras last year. Marahil dahil sa dami ng mga hindi ko alam gawin. Sa lahat ng duda. At nang sa hindi ko na mapigilan ang grand entrance mo. Pero sa kabila ng lahat ng kaba, ikaw ang nag gabay sa 'kin kung pa'no maging isang ina. Hindi perpekto, pero sapat. 'Yun naman ang mahalaga,” she wrote.

“Salamat salamat salamat ng paulit-ulit sa pinakamasayang chapter ng buhay ko,” she added.