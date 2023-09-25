MANILA -- Sarina, the two-year-old daughter of Jhong Hilario, now has over 1 million followers on Facebook.

Hilario shared his daughter's social media milestone as he expressed his gratitude to all their followers on Sunday.

Sarina is considered one of the youngest vloggers in the country.

As of writing, aside from over 1 million followers on Facebook, Sarina also has over 500,000 followers on TikTok with 11.3 million plus 'likes' and 125,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.



Sarina has been charming netizens with her cute videos including her duet of "A Whole New World" with her father, and her video singing Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me To The Moon."

Hilario welcomed his daughter with Maia Azores in March 2021.

The actor-dancer and TV host even took a break from “It’s Showtime” to focus on her daughter amid the pandemic.