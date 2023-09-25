Indie movie 'The Special Gift' tackles bullying, family love

Angelo Gomez at the special screening of ‘The Special Gift.’ Josh Mercado

MANILA -- RC Gomez Entertainment Productions gathered family, friends, and celebrities for a special screening of “The Special Gift” at Trinoma in Quezon City.

Showing in cinemas and selected schools, the indie film tells the story of 10-year-old whose disinterest in studying infuriates his strict father Fernan but is actually due to mild autism. With the help of his teachers, the misunderstood boy finds his true talent, which causes more conflict with his father.

He then makes a decision that eventually leads to their reconciliation and the rebuilding of their family.

During the special screening, one of the newbie actors, Angelo Gomez, told ABS-CBN News about his working experience with seasoned actor Soliman Cruz.

“Masaya kasi I've learned a lot from him. Natutunan kong maging disiplinado kapag nasa harap ng camera. Jolly kasi ako and I take things light lang pati sa shoot. Pero nung nakatrabaho ko na si Sir Sol, natutunan kong magseryoso. Tinuruan niya kasi kaming maging 'in character' kapag hindi pa tapos ‘yung shoot. Kasi nakadepende dun kung magiging okay ba ‘yung take sa scene or hindi,” he said.

Gomez added: “Sir Sol shaped my character hindi lang sa film, but also in real life. Kaya I'm happy na nakatrabaho ko siya.”

When asked about the lessons he got from the movie, the newbie artist said, “Treasure your family. It is important to pursue your dreams but it is more important to treasure your family. Kadugo mo man ‘yan o hindi, importanteng irespeto, pahalagahan, at mahalin mo ‘yung mga taong tumulong, at tumutulong sa ’yong makamit ‘yung mga pangarap mo.”

“The Special Gift” actor continued: “Why? Because family is a gift from the Lord. And a gift should be appreciated, enjoyed, and treasured. Also, you won't be who you are today if it is not because of the gift that is given to you by the Lord. So, treasure your gifts, treasure your family. Then, you will experience the 'real' success.”

Gomez also writes spoken word poetry, plays drum, and edits videos. He thanked the film’s director Lawrence Roxas and producer Roy Gomez for giving him the opportunity to experience filmmaking, which he plans to pursue.

He shared his experience on set, saying every film crew plays an important role.

“There is no small nor big roles in the film industry. Make-up artist ka man, propsman, camera man, personal assistant, or errand boy, importante ‘yung role mo. Kasi hindi gaganda o makukumpleto ang isang pelikula kung walang gaganap sa roles na 'yan. Kasi, lahat ng roles na ‘yan mayroong purpose,” he said.

Written by Erick Castro with co-producers William Tan, Alfred Ong, Shayee Ong, and Jamin Lim, “The Special Gift” aims to help schools establish anti-bullying attitudes among their students. It also tackles the importance of family.

It stars Franchesco Maafi, Mike Lloren, Malou Canzana, Migui Moreno, Ella Sheen, BJ Forbes, Romina Cauilan, and veteran character actor Soliman Cruz.