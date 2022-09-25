Serena Dalrymple to get married next week

MANILA - Former child star Serena Dalrymple is getting married next week.

A week before exchanging vows with her fiancé Thomas Bredillet, Dalrymple marveled at how their relationship evolved from the first time they met in 2018.

Sharing a timeline of their love story, she posted on Instagram, “2018 - when we first met, also visited the Philippines 🌴 and we went to Banff 🏔 2019 - our trip to Scotland and Paris 🥖 2020- we bought a home 🏡 and moved from New York🗽to New Hampshire! 2021 - we got engaged 💍 2022 - we are getting married next week!!!”

Earlier this year, Dalrymple said she and Bredillet met through a dating app. Little did she know, they would end up spending the rest of their lives together.

It was in July last year when Dalrymple first posted a photo wearing what seemed like an engagement ring while kissing her boyfriend.

Some netizens were quick to congratulate the former child actress, while others flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Dalrymple rose to fame in the 1990s after appearing in a commercial for a fast-food chain.

She was last seen on the big screen in 2010 as the teen daughter of Ai Ai delas Alas in a "Tanging Ina" sequel.

In 2014, she earned her master's degree in international business from the Hult International Business School London.

