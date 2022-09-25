MANILA – The much-awaited collaboration between American songwriter Jim Brickman and Filipino celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli has finally happened.

During the Sunday episode of “ASAP Natin To,” the three did a special version of Brickman’s “The Gift.”

This comes after the American hitmaker gave the couple a call asking them if they would want to perform his song with him.

It would be recalled that back in March, Brickman sent Guidicelli a simple tweet where he wrote: “Collab?”

A few hours later, Guidicelli responded and said: “It would be great! An honor!”

Sounding delighted, Brickman replied to Guidicelli again and told the actor to send him a private message on Twitter so they could set things up.

Aside from “The Gift,” Brickman is also known for the classic hits such as “Your Love", “Valentine,” and “Destiny”, among others.

Brickman was supposed to come to the Philippines in 2015 for his 20th anniversary show “Jim Brickman: The Platinum Tour.”