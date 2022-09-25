Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — A week after the show concluded, the Top 5 hopefuls of "Idol Philippines" season 2 shared Sunday how their lives have changed after the show.

At a media conference, Ann Raniel said that she appreciated herself more throughout the competition which made her more confident in her performances.

"Mas na-appreciate ko po ‘yung sarili ko. Dati po kasi hindi po ako ka-confident bago po ako sumalang ng ‘Idol Philippines’ and as time passes by po, nakikita ko po ‘yung suporta ng tao sa akin," she said.

"Lalo na po ‘yung mga judges at lalo na po kung gaano kalayo ‘yung narating ko po ngayon. Mas na-appreciate ko po ‘yung sarili ko and mas naging grateful po ako sa lahat ng blessings po ni Lord."

Bryan Chong said that the show made him shift his perspective and pursue a career in music. He said he felt like 'Idol Philippines' came at the right time for him.

"Maraming beses na po akong sumubok sa pangarap ko para mapansin po pero parang lagi po akong nare-reject pero rito sa 'Idol', napansin po ako," he said.

"Tsaka napakita ko po ‘yung kakayahan ko artist. May right timing po tayo lahat."

Kice said that the show made him connect with his family: "‘Yung family ko from all over the world, they connected even mga family members ko na hindi ko kilala, naglalabasan lang because they watch me."

"I learned so much from being here as an artist, musician and as a life long learner," he added.

Ryssi Avali was glad that she was able to showcase her talent on the show.

"‘Yung mga controversy po na ‘yun it doesn’t matter and Ryssi po and ito pong binigay na talent sa’kin ni Lord ‘yung ipapakita and ibibigay ko po sa lahat," she said.

For season 2 winner Khimo Gumatay, the show was a humbling experience.

"Actually po, nung una hindi po dapat ako sasali ng ‘Idol Philippines’ pero sa tulong po ng mga taong nakapaligid po sa’kin na mag-push po talaga na sumali dito," he said.

"Ngayon po, I’m beyond thankful po na sumali po ako rito sa 'Idol Philippines'. 'Idol Philippines' was indeed a humbling experience and also a blessing po."

Last week, Gumatay was hailed as the winner of "Idol Philippines" season 2. He got 89 percent of the combined votes of judges and the public, besting rivals Avila and Kice.

Gumatay impressed judge Gary Valenciano with his message of new beginnings through his own rendition of "Bagong Simula" by Jem Macatuno. He also performed his new song "My Time" composed by Jeremy Glinoga.

The winner of the "Idol Philippines" season will take home a franchise from Dermacare worth P3 million, a recording contract from ABS-CBN Music, P1 million cash, and a house and lot worth P2.5 million from Camella Homes.

