Singer Sitti gives birth to second child

MANILA — Singer Sitti Navarro has given birth to a baby girl, her second child with husband Joey Ramirez, she announced on Friday.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of her newborn, named Osseah Lucille Ramirez. The baby was born on September 23, Wednesday at 11:12 p.m.

“She’s here!” Navarro wrote. “Weighing 5 lbs and 8 ounces, perfectly healthy! With an APGAR score of 9.9. Thank You, Jesus.”

APGAR, which stands for appearance, pulse, grimace, activity, and respiration, is a test to check a baby’s health right after after birth.

Navarro, in a series of Instagram Stories updates, shared that Ramirez was unable to join her in the delivery room due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

She had been expecting to go into labor a few days later on September 27, and so had to rush RT-PCR testing. The same-day result cost over P10,000, Navarro shared, but didn’t arrive early enough for Ramirez to be cleared to join her.

“He just waited in the hall the whole time. He wasn’t allowed into our room too,” Navarro shared.

Once Ramirez got his negative result, four hours after Navarro gave birth, he was finally allowed to be with them physically.

“As for me and Lucybubs, we were together the whole time in the recovery room,” Navarro wrote. “I breastfed her and started learning how to care for a newborn again.”

Navarro and Ramirez, who got married in 2015, have a two-year-old daughter Issiah Dañelle.