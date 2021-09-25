Photo from Jeremy Jauncey's Instagram account

Jeremy Jauncey took to social media to mark the 32nd birthday of his girlfriend, former Miss Universe winner Pia Wurtzbach, crafting a touching message for the beauty queen.

On Instagram, Jauncey uploaded some sweet moments he shared with Wurtzbach, describing them as memories to last a lifetime.

“Where do I begin? Another year of love, laughter and adventures together @piawurtzbach. Making memories to last a lifetime, eating (you) and exercising (me) our way around the world and having each other's backs through all the ups & downs,” he said in the caption.

“I couldn’t be more proud and grateful for you, so this year I thought I’d save the embarrassing photos and share some of our nice ones.... happy birthday baby, mahal kita.”

In August, the Miss Universe 2015 revealed how meeting Jauncey by chance in the United Kingdom blossomed into a relationship.

In a vlog uploaded by photographer BJ Pascual, Wurtzbach recalled seeing Jauncey in a shopping and entertainment hub in the UK while she was vacationing to meet her mother.

She said that they already knew each other prior to their meeting, explaining that she has been following Beautiful Destinations long before.

“Doon na kami nagkakilala sa Covent Garden sa UK. Tapos playing it cool ako pero hiyang-hiya talaga ako kasi siyempre, naga-gwapuhan ako sa kanya,” the beauty queen said.

Feeling a sense of comfort while conversing with the entrepreneur, she immediately agreed to have coffee with him and gave her number.

The two saw each other again over dinner before Wurtzbach left. After being asked by Jauncey about her Christmas plans, Wurtzbach revealed she invited him to spend the New Year together.

The couple confirmed their romance in style, appearing on the June 2020 cover of Tatler Philippines, with the text "Modern Love."

