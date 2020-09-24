WATCH: Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share first vlog for new YouTube channel

MANILA — They started their YouTube channel with the goal of sharing their journey through this “new normal.”

And for their first-ever vlog, Angel Locsin and fiancé Neil Arce uploaded this Thursday a behind-the-scenes look into last weekend’s episode of the show “Iba ‘Yan,” which saw them help out the members of the indigenous group called the Dumagat in this trying time with the pandemic.

You can check it out below:

The video features a glimpse into how difficult it was to get to where the Dumagat are, Locsin’s candid moments with some of the group’s children (one told her that she wants to be a doctor), and some funny clips of the actress “failing” at throwing a joke.

“Iba ‘Yan” airs on the Kapamilya Channel and is streamed online every Sunday. It is a collaboration between the couple with the aim of highlighting some much-needed inspiring stories in this pandemic.

Last Sunday’s episode saw Locsin immerse with the Dumagat and shed light into the group’s hardships in accessing clean drinking water (they pray for rain just so that they could have water to drink), healthcare, and education.