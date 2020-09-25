Ruby Ruiz wins best actress in Harlem film festival for 'Iska'

MANILA -- Ruby Ruiz bagged the best actress award at the 15th Harlem International Film Festival held in New York City for her performance in Theodore Boborol’s “Iska.”

In an Instagram post, Ruiz expressed her happiness over her first international best actress trophy.

"My heart is full of gratitude, thank you Lord for this wonderful blessing," Ruiz wrote in the caption of her post.

Just last year, Ruiz was named best actress at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival for the same film.

Director Boborol announced earlier tis week that "Iska" will stream on Netfllix starting October 8.

"Iska" follows the story of a loving grandmother Iska, who wants to take care of her autistic grandson but deemed unfit as a guardian by the media and government.

Aside from Ruiz, "Iska" also features veteran actor Soliman Cruz, Jonic Magno and Angie Castrence.

In a previous interview with PUSH, Ruiz shared her feelings portraying a lead character.

“First time ko kasi ‘tong magbibida, so hindi ako sanay na every sequence, kasali ako. Sanay ako na support. [In my experience as a supporting actress,] kasama ako sa maraming eksena pero marami ring pahinga. In terms of acting, kailangan madaliin mo because you’re pressured for time,” she said.

"Iska" is Ruiz's second project with Boborol, whom she first met in the 2013 series "Annaliza."