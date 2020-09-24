‘Not a joke’: ABS-CBN supports Liza Soberano's case against netizen over rape remark

MANILA — ABS-CBN and Star Magic sought to remind people to use social media responsibly, by backing Liza Soberano’s decision to file a criminal case against a netizen who threatened to have her raped.

In a statement released this Thursday, they reminded people that “rape is not a joke.”

“We applaud Liza’s courage to protect her dignity as a woman. Let this be a lesson to everyone to be responsible in using social media and to be respectful to others,” ABS-CBN and Star Magic said.

READ: Statement on Liza Soberano pic.twitter.com/kcEyTvc0dq — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) September 24, 2020

Soberano was accompanied by her manager and lawyer when she filed a criminal complaint against the netizen in a Quezon City court, for libel, threats, and unjust vexation.

“I think it is about time that people learn the consequences of speaking like that on social media,” Soberano said in an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe.

In a vlog post this past week, Soberano’s manager, Ogie Diaz, said that the rape remark in question was made by a BPO employee.

It was made after Soberano had complained about the internet service provided by the telecom company.

Converge had already acknowledged the issue, saying in a statement posted on Facebook: “We are deeply concerned about the wrongful comments and behavior of some employees over social media.”