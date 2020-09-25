Mandy Moore, husband Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby boy

MANILA -- Singer Mandy Moore and his musician-husband Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their first child.

Moore shared the good news to all her fans on the photo sharing website Instagram with pictures of her and Goldsmith touching her growing baby bump.

In the caption, Moore also revealed the gender of their baby. The "A Walk to Remember" and "This Is Us" star said they are having a baby boy.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," Moore wrote in the caption.

Using the same photos uploaded by Moore, Goldsmith also revealed his wife's pregnancy on Instagram.

Friends and fans of Moore and Goldsmith flooded their respective Instagram pages with congratulatory messages.

Rumors that Goldsmith and Moore were dating started back in 2015. The two met over Instagram.

In September 2017, Goldsmith proposed to Moore. In November 2018, the couple finally tied the knot.

In her Instagram Stories, Moore also revealed that she started working again for the season 5 of "This Is Us."

"Getting ready to go back to work. My first day. I'm really, really grateful and excited," Moore said.