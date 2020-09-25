LOOK: Janella, Markus throw surprise birthday dinner for Jenine Desiderio in UK

MANILA -- Singer-actress Jenine Desiderio took to Instagram to share photos of her birthday celebration in United Kingdom with her family and actor-model Markus Paterson, the boyfriend of her daughter Janella Salvador.

In the caption, Desiderio thanked Salvador and Paterson for the surprise dinner to mark her special day.

"Thank you very much for all the greetings & wishes! It truly was a memorable quarantine birthday for me here in the UK! Special thanks to (Janella) and (Markus) for the cake & for cooking this special surprise dinner for me of lobsters, fusilli in fresh mushroom sauce & chilli prawn tomato spaghetti! Done with the help of their look-out, Russel. And to Mr. P, for his special homemade Cherry Gin. My heart is full. God is good all the time," Desiderio wrote in the caption.

Desiderio also used the hashtag #familyislove.

On Thursday, Salvador took to Instagram to share her birthday message for her mother.

Salvador paid tribute to her mom as she posted clips from the '90s including Desiderio's music video of her OPM hit "Hindi Ako Si Darna," as well as a throwback video of her singing "Happy Birthday" to her mother.

"Today, I celebrate the woman who gave me my strong willpower and 1/2 of the talent I was blessed with. Golden. Happy birthday, MAMA," Salvador wrote in the caption.

Salvador is Desiderio's daughter with former partner, band vocalist Juan Miguel Salvador.

Just this week, Paterson admitted his almost two-year relationship with the Kapamilya actress in the vlog of his friend Kyle Echarri.

The 22-year-old actor said he could not live without Salvador, whom he described as the love of his life.

“I’ve never been in love the way I am. I’ve never felt the love that she makes me feel. ...There is no one or thing that could make me look at another woman the way that I look at her right now,” Paterson said.

"Like, it’s not even fair to my family how much I’m in love with this woman. Because I would put her above anything else. To the vague question why I'm still with her, it is because I couldn't live without her. That's as simple as it is," he added.