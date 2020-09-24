LOOK: Bangs Garcia showcases post-baby body 8 weeks after giving birth

MANILA — She welcomed her second child, Isabella, with husband Lloyd Birchmore last July.

And eight weeks after giving birth, Bangs Garcia showcased her postpartum body on Instagram and spoke about the importance of regular exercise and staying fit in dealing with the difficulties of pregnancy before, during, and after.

In her caption to her photo of her stunning post-baby body, she declared: “Working out on your path to pregnancy & during pregnancy does wonders for you & your future baby!”

She recalled her “fitness freak” years, from 2014 to 2016, and how it, in hindsight, prepared her for giving birth to two children.

Her tips included coming up with a fitness routine to stick to before one gets pregnant to “strengthen your arms, back, hips and legs so you can carry your baby around with ease,” and generally just staying active —“walking in the woods, gardening, housework, or anything that gets your heart pumping.”

She went on to list the benefits of this lifestyle with regards to giving birth.

“As soon as I delivered, my muscle memory took over and my body remembered how it used to look like,” she shared, before admitting that it is a difficult process that many might not have the motivation to do.

But she stressed that the key is “self-discipline” and wished the mothers who follow her well. “Enjoy every moment of motherhood and just keep a positive attitude for it will lead you to positive outcomes!” she told them.

Garcia first gave birth back in December 2017, a year after she and Birchmore tied the knot in a series of ceremonies that included a civil wedding in England and a private church one.

Their eldest child Amelia will turn 3 in December.