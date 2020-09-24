Home > Entertainment LOOK: Bangs Garcia showcases post-baby body 8 weeks after giving birth ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2020 01:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn MANILA — She welcomed her second child, Isabella, with husband Lloyd Birchmore last July. And eight weeks after giving birth, Bangs Garcia showcased her postpartum body on Instagram and spoke about the importance of regular exercise and staying fit in dealing with the difficulties of pregnancy before, during, and after. In her caption to her photo of her stunning post-baby body, she declared: “Working out on your path to pregnancy & during pregnancy does wonders for you & your future baby!” View this post on Instagram Working out on your path to pregnancy & during pregnancy does wonders for you & your future baby!😃 I was a fitness freak in 2014-2016 when I was still in the PH, and it actually payed off now that I am a mother (of two)! My 1st pregnancy took place in March 2017 & I’ve migrated here in the UK 2 mos. before I gave birth. Since then I haven’t been to the gym but it didn’t stop me from working out a few months after I gave birth whenever time permitted me at home. It's a great idea to get a fitness routine in place before you get pregnant, so you'll have time to strengthen your arms, back, hips & legs so you can carry your baby around with ease. Moreover, it will help boost fertility, lower weight gains, decrease the risk of developing gestational diabetes & high blood pressure during pregnancy, and all the potential complications associated w/these diseases. It’s also not bad to exercise moderately during pregnancy because it’ll help boost your baby's brain development & heart health. You don’t necessarily need to go to the gym, you only need to stay active throughout your pregnancy even if it’s just walking in the woods, gardening or housework, anything that gets your heart pumping most days of the week. I admit, motivation could be really tough to come by, even tougher to execute exercises at home with a toddler & toughest now that I have a new baby!😅 ‘Self-discipline & balance’ is the key, but I honestly don’t know if I could do exercises this time after I recover from my C-section in a few months apart from doing household chores & walking in parks since I am a hands-on Mum!😂 But I’m so glad that I’ve worked out before & during my pregnancies ‘coz my muscles stayed intact. As soon as I delivered, my muscle memory took over & my body remembered how it used to look like. Our bodies change over time though, it takes a while to get close to our prepregnancy shape & size whether we’ve worked out or not. Breastfeeding will also help you lose the baby weight as long as you’re eating a healthy diet & not overdoing it. Cheers to all mothers out there! Enjoy every moment of motherhood and just keep a positive attitude for it will lead you to positive outcomes! A post shared by Valerie Garcia-Birchmore (@valeriebangsgarcia) on Sep 23, 2020 at 7:25am PDT She recalled her “fitness freak” years, from 2014 to 2016, and how it, in hindsight, prepared her for giving birth to two children. Her tips included coming up with a fitness routine to stick to before one gets pregnant to “strengthen your arms, back, hips and legs so you can carry your baby around with ease,” and generally just staying active —“walking in the woods, gardening, housework, or anything that gets your heart pumping.” She went on to list the benefits of this lifestyle with regards to giving birth. “As soon as I delivered, my muscle memory took over and my body remembered how it used to look like,” she shared, before admitting that it is a difficult process that many might not have the motivation to do. 