Documentary on Jake Zyrus nominated at 2020 International Emmy Awards

MANILA – "Jake and Charice," a documentary on the life of singer Jake Zyrus, has been nominated in the best arts programming category at this year's International Emmy Awards.

The singer announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Surreal. Thank you @iemmys - It's an honor," Zyrus wrote in the caption.

The nominees were announced on September 24 by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

"Jake and Charice" will compete against "Refavela 40" from Brazil, "Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)" from France and "Why Do We Dance?" from United Kingdom.

Just last June, the documentary also won at the US International Film and Video Festival.

It received the Gold Camera award under the social issues category of the global award-giving body.

“Jake and Charice” follows the coming out journey of the Kapamilya singer and how his decision to become a transgender man has changed his life.

The documentary was produced by the Tokyo-based NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) and Documentary Japan in association with NHK Enterprises, and co-produced by ABS-CBN.

The winners of the 2020 International Emmy Awards will be announced on November 23, 2020.