Sarah G, Bamboo kick off PH concert tour in Davao

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo Mañalac have kicked off their exciting local tour, bringing their highly-anticipated first concert collaboration to various locations across the Philippines.

For their first stop, the two took the stage of the SMX Convention Center in Davao last September 22.

“Congratulations SARAH G x BAMBOO for the very successful first leg of the PH tour!! DAVAO was incredible!! WILD,” wrote Matteo Gudicelli on INsatgram as he congratulated the duo.

Their Davao concert will be followed by shows at the Santa Rosa Laguna Multi-Purpose Complex on September 29, at the SMX Convention Center Clark in Pampanga on October 1, and at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City on October 13.

Geronimo and Mañalac kicked off their concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last July 7.

According to Geronimo, the live collaboration had been a dream of hers for over a decade.

“I am very, very happy makasama kayo sa isang concert, coach Bamboo,” the singer shared during their concert. “It is a dream come true. You are an inspiration, your passion for your craft.”

During the show, the former "The Voice of the Philippines" co-coaches delighted the audience by performing a selection of their renowned hits, alongside delivering breathtaking renditions of show-stopping covers.