Rico Blanco calls GF Maris Racal his 'sunshine, star' in birthday greeting

MANILA — Fans couldn't resist expressing their admiration for the relationship of OPM veteran Rico Blanco and singer-actress Maris Racal.

On Friday, Blanco filled his social media pages with love as he greeted his girlfriend on her birthday.

“More adventures more dates more memories with you happy birthday my sunshine my star,” he said.

Blanco’s social media greeting came with a series of their sweet snaps together through the years.

Racal, on the other hand, also marked her 25th birthday on Instagram with a fierce photoshoot with professional lensman Gee Plamenco Jr.

The two became first-time collaborators two years ago, when Blanco helped produce Racal’s “Abot Langit,” released in May 2019.

Since then, he has produced the actress’ 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.